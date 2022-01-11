ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Honest Trailer Breaks Down Everything Wrong With 'The Matrix Resurrections'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered....

Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

The Matrix Resurrections Review: ‘Revels in the same cynicism it claims to combat’

The Matrix is about as close to perfect as a film can get. It revolutionized visuals with its use of CGI and new camera techniques and told an inspiring and almost universally-liked story. Its sequels spent a bit of the goodwill the original film had earned, but 22 years later, The Matrix is considered to be one of the most influential and critically acclaimed movies of all time. The Matrix Resurrections brings a fourth film to the now convoluted Matrix mythology that I hoped would capture some of the original’s magic. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Enjoy This Fake Pitch Meeting for Matrix: Resurrections

So far it would appear that Matrix: Resurrections has earned just as much ridicule as praise, but if anyone is bound to be honest, there are a few good reasons for this. It was a good action movie, in a way, and it did tell a story that was important to many people as they took to heart the reason why Lana Wachowski decided to tell it. But the level of confusion that was laced into the second and third movies didn’t stop as this one rolled along, since the need to keep people guessing while making several obvious moves continued. Many will likely tell anyone who will listen that this movie was deep, complex, and altogether masterful because of how it used the previous trilogy and introduced it into the current era. There are moments when things are truly complex and deserve the kind of respect that people want, but then there are stories that didn’t need to be made in the first place and end up opening something that was already closed and done with. This was one of the latter moments.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Matrix#Down The Rabbit Hole#Video Game
Polygon

Matrix Resurrections, Black Widow piracy shows the limit of the straight-to-streaming blockbuster

Imagine a world in which The Matrix Resurrections tops Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is far from what the current box-office numbers would suggest, where No Way Home is currently the ninth-highest domestic grossing movie of all time and Resurrections is bombing with its simultaneous theatrical/HBO Max release. But such a world does exist. Fitting for Resurrections, it exists in cyberspace. According to TorrentFreak’s weekly data, Lana Wachowski’s movie is currently the most pirated movie online. No Way Home is number two.
MOVIES
WTKR

Act 3 Podcast: "The Matrix Resurrections" and More Keaton Batman

The holidays are over and Steven and Chandler are here, ready to go back to The Matrix. The guys have been excited for this movie for more than a year, and now that it's finally here, how does it hold up? Well there is a lot of thoughts and feelings and a lot to say about "The Matrix Resurrections" in this jam-packed episode!
MOVIES
Lifehacker

10 of the Best Long-Awaited Sequels That Aren’t ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Without diving too deeply into the divided responses to Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, it’s clear that late sequels are becoming increasingly the norm. If a once-popular property can be revived, it will be, if there’s even a single cast member still alive (though technology, I suppose, is making even that consideration increasingly irrelevant). Matrix 4 took 18 years to come to the screen—on the long side for sequel gestation, but not the longest. It’s also a case in which a series that was well and truly done is getting a revival, necessary or otherwise.
MOVIES
99.5 WKDQ

There Are No Plans For ‘The Matrix 5′, Says ‘Resurrections’ Producer

James McTeigue, who served as producer on The Matrix Resurrections, has confirmed that there is no fifth Matrix movie in the works. Following the movie's open ending, fans began speculating how another installment could answer some major questions still lingering about in the Matrix universe. But according to McTeigue, the film's conclusion is "open to audience interpretation."
MOVIES
Decider.com

Sorry, ‘Matrix’ Fans — No Future Films Are Currently In The Works After ‘Resurrections’

Warning: Spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections follow. Don’t expect to see Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) again anytime soon, Matrix fans. In a recent interview with Collider, producer James McTeigue said that as of right now, the Matrix team (including director Lana Wachowski, who helmed the series’ fourth installment solo without her sister Lilly) have no plans for future films following 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections.
MOVIES
digg.com

The Best Games Of 2021, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2021 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?. Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best movies, albums, songs, books and TV shows. You're welcome.
TV SHOWS

