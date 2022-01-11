This Honest Trailer Breaks Down Everything Wrong With 'The Matrix Resurrections'

So far it would appear that Matrix: Resurrections has earned just as much ridicule as praise, but if anyone is bound to be honest, there are a few good reasons for this. It was a good action movie, in a way, and it did tell a story that was important to many people as they took to heart the reason why Lana Wachowski decided to tell it. But the level of confusion that was laced into the second and third movies didn’t stop as this one rolled along, since the need to keep people guessing while making several obvious moves continued. Many will likely tell anyone who will listen that this movie was deep, complex, and altogether masterful because of how it used the previous trilogy and introduced it into the current era. There are moments when things are truly complex and deserve the kind of respect that people want, but then there are stories that didn’t need to be made in the first place and end up opening something that was already closed and done with. This was one of the latter moments.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO