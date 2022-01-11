ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market bull Tony Dwyer sees ingredients for a 'volatile year,' predicts near-term pullback

Dow Jones Dives 450 Points As Stock Sell-Off Accelerates; Banks Fall But Chip Stocks Rally

The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
What to Watch Today: Stocks Set to Drop as Dow Stock JPMorgan Falls After Quarterly Results

U.S. stock futures turned lower Friday after Dow stock JPMorgan (JPM) fell nearly 3% in the premarket as investors parsed quarterly results from the nation's largest bank by assets. The company's fourth-quarter per-share earnings of $3.33 and revenue of $30.35 billion, both beat estimates. However, JPMorgan said it took a $1.8 billion net benefit from releasing reserves for loan losses that never materialized; without that benefit earnings would have been $2.86 per share, missing expectations. (CNBC)
ZoomInfo: A Great Growth Investment In A Volatile Market

In a volatile market environment, the best types of growth investments to seek out are ones currently showing profitability and ZoomInfo fits that description. During these times of high inflation and the Fed potentially raising interest rates three or four times this year, the best types of growth investments for 2022 will likely be companies with accelerating growth that are both profitable and free cash flow positive. ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a stock that fits that category. Third quarter 2021 results showed a company with accelerating revenue growth, strong operating margins, and strong free cash flow generation.
Stocks end mixed after weak retail sales, bank earnings

Stocks posted a mixed finish Friday after December retail sales showed an unexpected drop and as investors digested results from major banks as earnings season got under way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 202 points, or 0.6%, to close near 35,912, while the S&P 500 rose around 4 points, or 0.1%, to end near 4,663. The Nasdaq Composite closed near 14,894, up around 87 points, or 0.6%. All three major indexes lost ground for the week, with the Dow off 0.9% and the Dow and Nasdaq each down 0.3%.
This Puts the Recent Stock Market Volatility in Perspective

The market has kept investors on their toes lately. As a new year begins, some might be concerned about what the market could bring in 2022. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 22, Fool contributor Rachel Warren discusses the stock market's recently volatility, looks back on the its performance over the past several years, and discusses what investors can focus on right now to put these events in perspective.
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
