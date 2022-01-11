Market bull Tony Dwyer sees ingredients for a 'volatile year,' predicts near-term pullback

Stocks posted a mixed finish Friday after December retail sales showed an unexpected drop and as investors digested results from major banks as earnings season got under way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 202 points, or 0.6%, to close near 35,912, while the S&P 500 rose around 4 points, or 0.1%, to end near 4,663. The Nasdaq Composite closed near 14,894, up around 87 points, or 0.6%. All three major indexes lost ground for the week, with the Dow off 0.9% and the Dow and Nasdaq each down 0.3%.
