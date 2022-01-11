ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Mock Draft: No. 1 Jaguars

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Wilson and Chris Trapasso debate...

CBS Boston

Taking Off The Kid Gloves For Mac Jones And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Oftentimes after a big playoff loss, you can run the whole game back through your head and play the “What if?” game. If only this ball had bounced a different way, if only that penalty hadn’t been called, if only these plays happened differently, then perhaps the final result would have gone the other way. But in this game? This one? Brother, you could play the “What if?” game for an hour and a half without getting the Bills’ margin of victory down to single digits. Likewise, a team’s playoff losses generally tend to be memorable from start to finish. Name a play, a...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys who should be fired after playoff disappointment

As the Dallas Cowboys struggled and underachieved in the NFL Playoffs, here are three names Dallas should consider moving on from. The Dallas Cowboys had an absolutely terrible evening as they completely fell on their faces when facing the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco exposed just about every fault that Dallas had and took advantage of every single penalty and mental mistake the Cowboys made.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
247Sports

Ed Orgeron explains why former LSU stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase haven't missed a beat with Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made for one of the most eclectic duos in college football during their time with the LSU Tigers, including a 2019 national championship run in which Chase hauled in 1,780 yards worth of passes from Burrow en route to 20 touchdowns. Fast-forward two seasons later, and the two — now Cincinnati Bengals teammates — picked up right where they left off as Chase caught for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie with Burrow once again throwing him the football in 2021.
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

