PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of Philadelphia schools switching to virtual learning this week is now over 100. Two more schools have joined the growing list because of the COVID-19 surge brought upon by the omicron variant. Right now, a total of 101 schools are virtual. On Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. William Hite gave an update on what’s being done to keep students safe. “It is an understatement that this school year has not been easy or predictable,” Hite said. More than 100 Philadelphia schools shifted to virtual learning this week. “Omicron continues to significantly impact our staffing levels, sometimes forcing us to sometimes...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO