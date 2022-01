SEIU1021 Leaders "Ludwig Did Not Have To Die" STOP Privatization Zero Covid NOW! & Union Democracy. SEIU 1021 San Francisco leader of SF General Hospital chapter president Brenda Barros and Community Health Centers vice chair Cheryl Thorton spoke out about the death of member Ludwig Leota who had serious health vulnerabilities but was coerced back to work from working remotely. Despite protests from Cheryl Thornton, the SEIU 1021 staff refused to stop this coercion by DPH bosses and did not even bother to attend his funeral when he passed away.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO