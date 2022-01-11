ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

VIDEO: Antioch Police Arrest Driver Who Slammed Camaro into Light Pole While Doing Donuts

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch had some laughs on social media Tuesday at the expense of a hapless driver who was arrested after being caught on surveillance video slamming a Camaro into a light pole while doing donuts in a parking lot.

“While Police Officers have an affinity for donuts🍩, I think we can all admit that not all donuts are created equal,” the official Antioch Police Department social media posts about the incident started.

Antioch police said officers were dispatched to the Marina after receiving reports of a white Camaro doing donuts and then crashing into a light pole.

The 32-second surveillance video in the post showing the vehicle squealing its tires and making skid marks in a parking lot in the area of the Antioch Marina appeared to indicate it was taken early Tuesday morning before sunrise.

At the end of the brief clip, the driver comes out of one spin and plows straight into a light post in the middle of the lot, badly damaging the front end of the vehicle.

Police said in addition to damaging the vehicle badly enough that it couldn’t be operated, the driver attempted to flee the scene of the collision.

Police also posted photos of officers on the scene after the collision that showed the damage to the vehicle in daylight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eTZK_0dj1fcM800

Antioch Camaro damage after reckless driving crash (Antioch Police Department)

In addition to the driver being arrested for reckless driving, police said the driver’s Camaro was being placed on a 30-day impound hold.

Antioch police used the incident to remind those seeing the post of the dangers of reckless driving during sideshows.

“Sideshows continue to be a huge issue in the greater Bay Area and law enforcement remains committed to using the full extent of the law to stop people involved in such activity,” the post read. “In addition to having your vehicle towed, any driver participating in a sideshow can have their driver’s license suspended up to 6 months and be subject to arrest.”

The social media posts on Instagram and Facebook received substantial attention, garnering hundreds of likes and comments. The post was shared over 150 times in a couple of hours on Facebook, with the surveillance video getting over 13,000 views.

The post closed with one final jab at the driver in the form of another donut joke: “Make better donut selections please, perhaps something with sprinkles.”

