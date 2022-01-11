Not everyone seems to mind the Saudi-Pebble Beach tradeoff

Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
John Daly ended his 2021 season by defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II, and he has started his 2022 season by making an epic hole-in-one. Not bad stuff from The Wild Thing, huh?!. Daly was playing alongside his long-time sponsors...
Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii.
Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle.
He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth.
"Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. There were no immediate reports...
Charlie Sifford made a lot of history on the PGA Tour, but Sifford also made at least a little history in the desert’s PGA Tour event, The American Express. On Jan. 29, 1964, a new course debuted in the tournament, known then as the Palm Springs Golf Classic. La Quinta Country Club was considered to be perhaps the toughest of the courses in the five-day, four-course format of the tournament that was still a year away from adding Bob Hope’s name to the title.
Shaun White finished third at the Laax Open in Switzerland, marking his first podium finish since he won his third Olympic gold medal in 2018 and all but cementing his spot at next month's games in Beijing. White did not try his toughest combination of tricks in Saturday's final, but...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the...
There have now been six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. Katie Uhlaender has made five of them. Uhlaender officially became the first American woman from any sliding sport to make five Olympic teams after being named Saturday to the three-person squad that will be heading to the Beijing Games.
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former US Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for the Australian Open in strong form winning an all-American final of the WTA tournament in Adelaide against Alsion Riske. The 26-year-old Keys never allowed her compatriot a look into the contest powering her way to...
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — American Kaillie Humphries got a win. Elana Meyers Taylor got an overall title. And the U.S. bobsled team got more momentum to take into the Beijing Olympics. Humphries prevailed in the final women’s monobob race of the season on Saturday, with Meyers Taylor finishing...
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami's season finally saw an upswing on Saturday after two miserable months for the Swiss skier which included illness, a crash, and a coronavirus infection. With her first event at the Beijing Olympics just over three weeks away, Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky course to...
PGA Tour star Talor Gooch was nearly struck on the head by a golf ball as he lined up to strike his opening tee shot down the par-4 1st on day one at the Sony Open. Commentators had no idea where the golf ball even came from as it whistled past Gooch's head as he stepped up to play his first shot of the round.
Kevin Na came under some criticism at the Sony Open this week for what was deemed by some as slow play on the PGA Tour. Granted, Na was on 59-watch in the first round as he went flag hunting in gorgeous Hawaii as he seeks to defend his title. But...
Tiger Woods is making a play for a sports technology business, filing to raise $150 million through a special purpose acquisition company, a blank check venture that seeks to bring another company public. Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, retired NBA player David Lee and the executives of sports technology investment fund Lead are among those joining Woods in the venture.
The SPAC, Sports & Health Tech Acquisition, is Woods’ first SPAC endeavor, and the 15-time major winner is the lead investor in the business. The blank check will seek to merge with a company in fan engagement, consumer-facing health and fitness technologies,...
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama holed the greatest flop shot of the PGA Tour season so far on day two at the Sony Open. Matsuyama was in the deep rough left of the green some 100 feet away from the pin at the par-4 6th. An up and down for par...
