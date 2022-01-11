ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Best Halo portable charger

KRON4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s little worse than getting caught in a situation where you need a device that’s out of battery power. Maybe you forgot to charge it before you left, or its power depleted and you can’t find any outlets nearby. That’s where...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Design#Smartphone#Chargers#Bestreviews#Halo Bolt#Usb
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Samsung’s New Ultra-Portable Projector Lets You Watch Movies in Any Room of the House

You can now enjoy a movie theater experience wherever and whenever you want, thanks to Samsung. The South Korean electronic giant’s latest projector is an ultra-compact device that looks more like a can of soup than a source for big-screen movie experiences. And while the projector may be small in size, it promises to be just as capable as its larger and more stationary peers. Of course, the first thing you’ll notice about the Freestyle is that diminutive frame. It stands just 6.7 inches tall and weighs in at 1.8 pounds, which brings plenty of benefits: You can easily throw it in...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17 at Amazon

It's pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. There are definitely exceptions to the rule if you're willing to spend over $1,000 for a flagship Android phone. But the best you can typically hope for is two or three years. After that, things inevitably start to go wrong and your phone slows down. On top of that, you can definitely stop expecting to receive any new software updates after that amount of time. Meanwhile, we know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That's...
CELL PHONES
geardiary

Anker Announces a New 100W Nano II Charger, Portable Power Station, Video Bar, and Security Cams

Anker has quickly become one of our favorite mobile device accessory companies; several of us use their chargers and other products all of the time. Anker’s announcements for CES include everything from new wall adapters to portable power stations to video conferencing bars and more. Here’s a look at a few that we have to look forward to in the new year.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Buy New iPads for Just $299 for a Limited Time

Table of Contents Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook, Air and iMac Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones and Beats Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Echo Dot price drops to $25 in this leftover Black Friday deal

If you check out the Amazon device deals page right now, there isn't much going on right now. What you might not know, however, there are a bunch of Amazon device deals that the retailer is hiding from that popular page. We have no idea why that's the case. One good example is the Fire TV Stick 4K, which has a huge $20 discount if you use the coupon code ADDFTV (see Amazon's terms and conditions page for eligibility details). Even better than that, however, is a great deal on Amazon's most popular Alexa speaker ever. In fact, Amazon's current...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Best portable SSDs for content creators in 2022

As a run-and-gun content creator, I value sturdy, dependable, super portable USB Type-C SSDs that get the job done quickly. So with the help of my film, photo, and production partner Peter, and after many hours of use and abuse, here is a field-tested list of some of the best portable SSD drives for content creators like ourselves.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Best deals Jan 4: Half-price Amazon Halo Band, $11 USB-C dock, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The best deals for January 4 include $100 off the Canon EOS RP, the Amazon Halo Band for half price, and four Meross HomeKit-compatible smart plugs for $33.
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

47 Best outdoor portable speakers in 2022: According to Experts.

You could get any random outdoor portable speakers, but if you’re looking for expert advice on choosing the best one for your needs then you’ve arrived at the right place. It doesn’t matter what your outdoor portable speakers needs are or what your budget is, because I’ve done an in-depth analysis to include the best-rated options suitable for diversified usage needs and different budget ranges.
ELECTRONICS
KRON4

Best riser for desks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Depending on what you’re looking for, you may want a riser for your desk to convert it to a standing desk, which is fairly easy and affordable to do. Those wanting to raise their entire desks off the ground may consider a different range of products, though they’re even more affordable and you can find them in various styles.
TECHNOLOGY
KRON4

Best laser engraver for metal

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Home laser engraving is a great hobby or start to a small business. While most laser engravers can handle most relatively soft materials, only certain ones are up to the task of metal. That’s why it’s important to be sure to get one that can handle everything you need from it. It can be small and relatively simple for your home studio, or large and advanced for your business.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy