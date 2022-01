BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Finishing with its lowest scoring output since 2018, the Lehigh women's basketball team struggled shooting the ball in the first half and overall as Bucknell came away with the 56-45 victory Wednesday evening at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks (10-5, 2-2 PL) drop their second consecutive game and fall to an even .500 record through the first four Patriot League contests of the season.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO