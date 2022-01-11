Pereiro rescues Cagliari in 2-1 win over Bologna in Seria A

January hasn’t been kind to Romanisti so far. While many entered the new year with optimism about where the Giallorossi could go with the right squad adjustments, losses to both Juventus and A.C. Milan (for very different reasons, to be fair) have made the mood quite dour around the Romaverse. The signings of Sergio Oliveira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles look to be a step in the right direction, as do the club’s adieus to both Gonzalo Villar and Borja Mayoral. Beyond a night-move signing of a star defensive midfielder like Boubacar Kamara, though, the best thing that Roma could do to turn some frowns upside down would be getting a big win tomorrow as they host Cagliari.

