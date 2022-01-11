ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pereiro rescues Cagliari in 2-1 win over Bologna in Seria A

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gastón Pereiro set up one goal...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

chiesaditotti.com

Roma Look To Pull Out of Their Tailspin With a Win Against Cagliari

January hasn’t been kind to Romanisti so far. While many entered the new year with optimism about where the Giallorossi could go with the right squad adjustments, losses to both Juventus and A.C. Milan (for very different reasons, to be fair) have made the mood quite dour around the Romaverse. The signings of Sergio Oliveira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles look to be a step in the right direction, as do the club’s adieus to both Gonzalo Villar and Borja Mayoral. Beyond a night-move signing of a star defensive midfielder like Boubacar Kamara, though, the best thing that Roma could do to turn some frowns upside down would be getting a big win tomorrow as they host Cagliari.
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
Riccardo Orsolini
The Independent

Wolves survive late Southampton fightback to maintain European bid with home win

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.There was little...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
Soccer-Dominant Nice secure 2-1 win against visitors Nantes

NICE, France (Reuters) – Nice kept a grip on second place in Ligue 1 when goals by Kasper Dolberg and Khephren Thuram earned them a 2-1 home victory against Nantes on Friday. Dolberg and Thuram struck either side of the interval to secure a fourth consecutive win for Christophe...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Immobile scores 2 as Lazio wins at Salernitana 3-0

MILAN (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored two goals and had a hand in another as Lazio won at last-placed Salernitana 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday. Immobile scored his two within three minutes early in the match. Manuel Lazzari added a third in the second half.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Betis vs Sevilla suspended after object hits Sevilla player

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla was suspended after an oblong piece of PVC hurled from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head on Saturday. The object impacted Jordán while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir’s 39th-minute...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Unrelenting Bayern beats Cologne, sets league scoring record

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat trick as Bayern Munich scored for a record 66th Bundesliga game in succession to beat Cologne 4-0 and restore its six-point lead on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski, no stranger to breaking scoring records for Bayern, claimed the opening goal in the...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Coutinho nets late on debut, earns Villa 2-2 draw with Man U

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to score a late equalizer on his debut for Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the English Premier League on Saturday. United had just taken a 2-0 lead, thanks to Bruno Fernandes' second goal of...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

McKennie, Dybala help Juventus beat Udinese 2-0 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — It was a tale of two celebrations in Turin as Juventus beat relegation-threatened Udinese 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday. Weston McKennie sealed the match 11 minutes from time and the American – a Harry Potter fan – marked the goal with his usual wand celebration.
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich move six points clear at top

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich moved six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win at Cologne.Lewandowski netted the opener after just nine minutes before Corentin Tolisso doubled Bayern’s lead prior to the interval.Poland international Lewandowski then scored his second after the hour mark and completed his treble with 16 minutes remaining.The second-half strikes took Lewandowski to 300 Bundesliga goals as he became the first player to reach the landmark since Gerd Muller in 1976.Bayern also eclipsed their own record by scoring for the 66th consecutive league match. The win restores Bayern’s advantage...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Norwich beats Everton 2-1 to pile more pressure on Benitez

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich secured its first English Premier League victory since November by beating Everton 2-1 on Saturday to pile more pressure on manager Rafael Benitez. Everton supporters were calling for the Spaniard to leave the club before the game, with banners held aloft. Then two goals...
