Though the feds don't cite any specific threat, a joint advisory from CISA, the FBI and the NSA offers advice on how to detect and mitigate cyberattacks sponsored by Russia. Cyberattacks sponsored by hostile nation-states are always a major concern, for governments and organizations. Using advanced and sophisticated tactics, these types of attacks can inflict serious and widespread damage, as we've already seen in such incidents as the SolarWinds exploit. As such, organizations need to be vigilant for such attacks and make sure they have the means to prevent or combat them. In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the U.S. government provides advice on how to do that.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO