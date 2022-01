CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb has announced plans to expand the use of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Diversion Center for non-violent offenders. “The Diversion Center offers mental health services and is a proven model to reduce re-offending,” said Bibb in a statement. “It is critical that we re-prioritize City resources to help first responders deliver the right response at the right time and target the root causes of violent crime.”

