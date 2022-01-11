The future of non-competes in freight sales

If you missed Part 1 of this article, here is a link. Early wooden refrigerator railcars required insulation to help protect their contents from extremes in temperature. “Hairfelt” was compressed cattle hair, placed into the floor and walls of a railcar. It was inexpensive (a byproduct of the slaughtering process), yet quite flawed. Hairfelt would last three to four years, but it would decay, which rotted the car’s wooden partitions and often tainted the cargo because of its odor. The higher cost of other materials (“Linofelt,” which was woven from flax fibers) or cork meant that they were not widely used. After World War II, synthetic materials such as fiberglass and polystyrene foam came into use, providing more cost-effective and practical solutions.

