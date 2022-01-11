ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, in annual address, declares new COVID emergency

By Daniel J. Munoz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy used his annual State of the State address to declare a new state of emergency in response to the omicron surge, so as to preserve many key powers needed to respond to the pandemic. The Tuesday move was widely expected after a deal fell through that...

njurbannews.com

Murphy reinstates public health emergency to respond to omicron variant of COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy reinstates a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the State’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases. Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox29.com

Murphy signs bill enshrining abortion into NJ state law

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill enshrining the right to an abortion into state law. Murphy signed the measure Thursday in the waning days of his first term. It fulfills a campaign pledge made in the lead-up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill.
POLITICS
NJBIZ

Murphy takes action on film, TV tax break expansion

Gov. Phil Murphy, on the evening Jan. 12, approved a major expansion of New Jersey’s film, television and digital media tax break program just two days after lawmakers sent the proposal to his desk, as the state eyes how to boost its sluggish economic recovery amid 22 months of the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
NJBIZ

Murphy: Omicron wave shows early signs of slowing down

The omicron wave is showing early signs of waning in New Jersey, according to Gov. Phil Murphy and the latest figures from the New Jersey Department of Health. After the total COVID-19 hospitalization count peaked above 6,000 patients for several days beginning on Jan. 10, that figure began to drop below the nearly record-high benchmark.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Doherty blames Trenton Democrats for Phil Murphy’s king-like reign over New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Senator Michael Doherty said the New Jersey Legislature’s inaction in limiting executive authority has empowered Governor Phil Murphy to rule like a king. “Governor Murphy’s declaration of a new ‘Public Health Emergency’ in defiance of the Legislature demonstrates exactly why we must assert ourselves as a co-equal branch of government and limit his emergency powers,” said Doherty (R-23). “We’re supposed to have a governor with limited authority under our New Jersey Constitution, but Murphy has been empowered by the Legislature’s inaction to rule like a king. ”
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy Delivers New Jersey State Of The State Address, Promises No Increase In Taxes

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In his State of the State address, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reinstated a public health emergency due to the Omicron variant, effective immediately. It comes as the state on Tuesday reported more than 21,000 new cases. More than 6,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and the state reported 142 new deaths, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported. For the second year in a row, Murphy gave his State of the State virtually due to the pandemic. “In consultation with my partners in the Legislature, I have taken the necessary step of re-declaring a public health emergency to ensure we keep...
POLITICS
NJBIZ

New Legislative leaders vow to address affordability

New Jersey’s top elected officials from both parties assumed new leadership posts and swore in all 120 members of the Legislature with a promise: to focus on affordability. That likely means lower taxes for businesses and homeowners and fewer regulations in the Garden State for companies. In the lower...
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

COVID, economy dominate governor’s annual State of the State address

If you tuned in late to Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State speech Tuesday night, you might have thought you were watching one of his periodic coronavirus briefings. That’s because the governor spent the first eight minutes of his annual address defending his decision, announced earlier Tuesday, to reinstate a public health emergency in […] The post COVID, economy dominate governor’s annual State of the State address appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Major expansion of film, TV tax incentive makes its way to Murphy

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]Both the state Assembly and Senate on Jan. 10 approved another major expansion of New Jersey’s film, television and digital media incentive program, as the state eyes how to boost its sluggish economic recovery amid 22 months of the pandemic. The proposed Senate Bill 4094 was approved in a...
INCOME TAX
NBC Philadelphia

Gov. Murphy Reinstates Health Emergency for NJ Amid COVID Surge

Governor Phil Murphy reinstated a public health emergency for New Jersey on Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. The order allows agencies and departments to utilize state resources to help the state’s healthcare system and communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJBIZ

Murphy to decide on bill increasing plastic recycling rules for businesses

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]Lawmakers are aiming to boost plastic bag recycling requirements for manufacturers and other businesses, as New Jersey prepares for a statewide ban to go into effect this May. Proposed Senate Bill 2515 would create more rigid recycling requirements for glass and plastic containers like drink bottles, as well as paper...
POLITICS
NJBIZ

Lawmakers pull vote to extend Murphy’s emergency powers (updated)

Lawmakers are holding off on a bill that would extend Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 emergency orders for another 45 days, after charging that he did not inform legislators of his plans to enact school mask mandates for the next three months. The emergency orders expire Jan. 11 unless lawmakers...
POLITICS
NJBIZ

New tax breaks, emergency powers on agenda as legislative session ends

Jan. 10 is the final day of the current state Legislature so any bill that fails to make it through both chambers will need to be reintroduced, with the process beginning all over again. Here’s a rundown of some of the most consequential measures moving under consideration. Lawmakers are...
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Murphy Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Winter Storm

Today, Governor Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency effective at 10:00 p.m., in preparation for a winter storm forecasted to impact the state with severe weather conditions starting tonight, Thursday, January 6, through the late morning of Friday, January 7. Executive Order No. 279 declares a State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
ENVIRONMENT

