7 Hyaluronic Acid Body Serums For Smoother Skin

Look, I'm not going to say you need a face serum. The only three non-negotiables for your skincare routine are face wash, moisturizer, and sunscreen, FYI. But if you want to step up your basic skincare routine, a serum is a great place to start for when you want to target specific concerns. “Serums are essentially just shots of extremely concentrated nutrients, hydrators, and antioxidants that really amp up your skin health as soon as you apply them,” board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, has told Cosmo. And if your skin is looking and feeling a little parched or like it could use an extra dose of hydration, you might want to think about getting a hydrating serum.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO