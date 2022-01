The video game sector is huge. There are more than two billion gamers across the world — that is around 26% of the world's population. If you add the annual revenues generated by Hollywood and all the sporting events in the U.S., the obtained figures still won’t be enough to surpass the earnings of the digital gaming industry alone. Companies like Sony, Microsoft, and Activision, generate billions of dollars every year from selling games and related products, but thanks to blockchain technology now you can also earn money by playing metaverse-based games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO