TV Series

Black-ish will feature cameos from Simone Biles and Stephen A. Smith and many others in its final season

By Adam S. Levy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

ABC on Tuesday announced a list of notable names who will be appearing on the eighth and final season of its hit series Black-ish, following a special appearance from former First Lady Michelle Obama on the show's season premiere.

Among the stars set to appear on the sitcom, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, include Olympian Simone Biles, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and NBA icon Magic Johnson, as well as Andrew Bachelor, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Isaiah Mustafa and Reid Scott.

The season will also feature a number of NBA players, including Kent Bazemore, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo, according to the network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdR3F_0dj1XpeV00
The latest: ABC on Tuesday announced a list of notable names who will be appearing on the eighth and final season of its hit series Black-ish, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, and Anthony Anderson, 51

The impressive guest list comes after Michelle Obama was seen on the January 3 episode of the show, as Ross told WSJ magazine that she asked Obama to appear on the series.

'She and I are friends,' Ross told the outlet. 'It was a phone call I made. We got to do really important subject matter that's mixed in with fun, so it's receivable.'

The ABC series has past welcomed a number of high-profile guests stars, including Zendaya, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Octavia Spencer, Mary J. Blige and Regina Hall, among others.

Ross last week wrote about her experience on the series in a piece on Entertainment Weekly, saying that she was 'left with so much joy and pride' in the show, which first debuted in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MvHo_0dj1XpeV00
Olympian Simone Biles and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith are among the celebs who will appear on the show's last season 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuLHj_0dj1XpeV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSrAr_0dj1XpeV00
Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on the show's season premiere 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPpZD_0dj1XpeV00
The show, which debuted in 2014, is wrapping up after eight seasons 

Ross said she initially 'fell in love with the script' for the show, which featured 'a Black family that was thriving and not just surviving.'

She added: 'And I was drawn to this loving relationship between a couple. I had rarely seen that on sitcoms - there wasn't just constant eye-rolling ... I really loved dancing with my onscreen husband, Anthony Anderson.

'And it was the honor of my life to witness and be a part of these beautiful children growing up before our eyes - these talented individuals who became wonderful young adults while we were on the show.'

Ross described her character Rainbow Johnson as 'a woman who was more than just one thing: She was not just a wife. She was not just a mother. She was also a doctor. She had a real point of view.'

Black-ish, which also stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham and Katlyn Nichol, can be seen on ABC Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c.

IN THIS ARTICLE
