Theater & Dance

Free Advanced Modern Dance Class Intro Session (ages 12-18)

 4 days ago

FREE Introductory Session for Modern Dance Advanced Class! (ages 12-18) Learn more about the class and meet the teacher, Victoria McGuigan. Building on the basic principles of...

Drop-in Beginner Swing Dance Classes

For the month of January, Moab Swing Dance Community will be hosting FREE beginner swing dance classes every Wednesday. Class begins at 7pm in the dance room at the MARC. Masks and proof of vaccination required. No partner or experience necessary. Donations accepted. Name: Katie Grauel. Phone: 7202999401. Email: grauel.katie@gmail.com.
MOAB, UT
Gotham Dance Theater Company Class

Gotham Dance Theater Company Class is an intermediate-advanced contemporary dance class hosted at Modega a.k.a. Mover's Bodega (less than ten minutes from midtown). Each Company Class will be taught by a different company member of Gotham Dance Theater. January 8 | Marc Nuñez. January 15 | Nadia Khayrallah. January...
THEATER & DANCE
The Velvet Burlesque Dance Class - Sheffield

8:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) The Velvet Burlesque Dance Class - Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35. #TheVelvetBurlesque #Dance #Burlesque #DanceClass #Chapeltown #Sheffield. ✨ Do you want to learn fantastic burlesque & cabaret show style dance & performance with an award-winning choreographer & teacher?. ✨ Do you want a fun way to...
THEATER & DANCE
Country Line Dancing Classes At SFCC

If you are looking to get a little bit of exercise and spend some time with people, and enjoy country music, (which I assume is all of you reading this and who like our station) I think I have an activity for you, courtesy for State Fair Community College. The...
SEDALIA, MO
Free Intro Class: Building Blocks FUNdamental Music Theory for Kids (ages 5-8)

This fun and stimulating class is a must for the young singer or instrumentalist. Students will build a strong foundation of listening and performing skills through singing, rhythmic movement, tonal and rhythmic patterns through the Gordon Music Learning Theory, learning to read basic musical notation, and strengthen their aural skills to match pitch using the Kodály system of hand signals and solfege syllables.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ballroom Dancing Classes

Join dance instructors John and Dee Brillantes for a fun 90-minute dance workshop. From basics to beyond, workshops will focus on reviewing basic steps and for dancers beyond the basics, lead and follow techniques. $15 per person. No partner needed!
THEATER & DANCE
Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, and More Inspire Museum-Worthy Art

Interscope Records is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month — and to commemorate the occasion, the label is collaborating with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a special exhibition showcasing art inspired by some of the label’s artists. Titled Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, the exhibition will feature works influenced by albums and songs by the likes of Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, among others. “Interscope’s original mission was to find the most profound artists, empower their creativity and watch what happens,” said Jimmy Iovine, Interscope’s co-founder, in a release. “For the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Casting ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ and How Writing the ‘Encanto’ Music Got Personal

Lin-Manuel Miranda has delivered a wealth of gifts to audiences over the past year, including Broadway’s improvisational hip-hop comedy show “Freestyle Love Supreme,” his feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and the double animated dose of “Vivo” and “Encanto.” Miranda wrote eight new songs for “Encanto,” which have gone viral — including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The film was number one at the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday, and is now being discovered by more viewers via Disney Plus. “To share that score, that I’m so proud of, it’s more sophisticated than anything I’ve been able to do before...
MUSIC
The Bride Went Maximalist (And Changed Into Bode For Dancing) At This Lakeside Wedding

Maria Geyman and Evan Seftel first met nearly a decade ago after she moved from the east coast to Portland, Oregon, for graduate school. She was living in a “chaotic yet charming” communal house that Evan had previously inhabited. “We had big family dinners every Sunday with our friends and spent a lot of time together,” Maria remembers. But Evan was working with touring bands at the time, and he soon had to leave Portland; Maria eventually relocated to New York. In the fall of 2020, they reconnected and started dating again. Evan, who now works in hotel management, was based in Wyoming, while Maria is a naturopathic doctor who runs her tea company, Masha Tea, out of Brooklyn. The potential cross-country problem settled itself quickly. “I spent the winter in Wyoming, then we moved back to New York together,” Maria says. Then she found out she was pregnant. “We had been discussing our future marriage when we found out we were having a baby, so Maria picked out a ring and that was that,” Evan remembers. (Maria knew immediately who to turn to for her engagement ring: “The day after we decided to get married, we texted Alice Waese and asked if she would make the engagement ring. We went to her studio that week!”)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FREE Kangoo Jumps Dance Class at the Elgin Recreation Center Open House

Karla will be leading a FREE Kangoo Dance class on Saturday, January 1st from 5:00PM - 6:00PM. Don't forget to register so she can bring the correct boot size! https://secure.rec1.com/TX/elgin-tx/catalog Kangoo Jumps Dance Class at the Elgin Recreation Center - Elgin Parks & Recreation. Kangoo jumps is the number one brand in the world in bounce boots. Its programs have great benefits in our body by 80% shock absorption on your knees and burns 25% more calories. You strengthen your heart, muscles, bones, and lungs. It greatly improves your circulation, increases your physical performance, generates endorphins that make you happy and you do the best in a fun way. Spanish Speaking Instructor.
ELGIN, TX
Ruth E. Carter Tapped as Brand Ambassador for Vintage Site Thrilling (Exclusive)

Like any costume designer, Ruth E. Carter has been there: “I’ve been in every storefront, every shop that had boxes and boxes and I was just digging through them,” she says. “You can never see everything, you can never find everything, so this is just really a nice way of doing that same search for those unique pieces.” The 2019 Oscar winner for Black Panther and the first African American to win in the costuming category is talking about why she’s the new brand ambassador for Thrilling, the Black-owned online marketplace, as it launches its Vintage Studio Services program. Bringing together scores...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Bias Inside Us exhibit is at the Weidner Center, Jan. 15-Feb. 13 (classes welcome with advanced registration)

Attention all faculty! If you are interested in bringing your class to the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, “The Bias Inside Us,” which will be in the Grand Foyer of the Weidner Center between Jan. 15-Feb.13, 2022, you can sign up, here. The exhibit is free and will be open to the public Wednesday-Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations for private groups (that includes your classes) can be made outside of those hours. Include this opportunity in your syllabus for an immersive learning experience with a strong digital component and take advantage of this special opportunity for the UW-Green Bay community. To learn more about this traveling exhibition, visit this website.
GREEN BAY, WI
‘Running A Show On Broadway Is A Challenge In The Best Of Circumstances’: ‘Girl From The North Country’ Producer Discusses Decision To Close Acclaimed New Musical

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Broadway producer is discussing the decision to close an acclaimed new musical. “Girl from the North Country” features the songs of Bob Dylan and is set in Depression-era Minnesota. Unlike many other Broadway shows, “Girl from the North Country” has not had to cancel any performances since reopening in October, but box office revenue is down. “It’s very sad news, and at the moment, there are just not the audiences on Broadway for our show,” producer Tristan Baker said. “Running a show on Broadway is a challenge in the best of circumstances. It’s a very tough thing to do anyway.” There are plans to reopen the musical at another theater sometime in the spring. The show’s final performance at the Belasco Theatre is Jan. 23. The play “To Kill A Mockingbird” has announced plans to move into the Belasco in June.
THEATER & DANCE
Bria Skonberg

New York based trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg has been described as one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (Wall Street Journal). She links the present with the past by playing inventive arrangements of traditional jazz repertoire, clever reinterpretations of contemporary classics and original compositions with genuine heart and dynamic flair. Ms. Skonberg's forthcoming album solidifies her as a truly unique voice in the jazz-blues-crossover realm.
MUSIC
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater Presents Jon Stetson's Ladies Only Psychic Party

“The Ladies Only Psychic Party” is a fun-filled experience where attendees Live, Love, Laugh, and Learn! You will be enthralled by new demonstrations of Jon’s unique brand of psychic entertainment. That is, however, just the beginning. Jon’s charismatic and lively demonstrations provide a rare opportunity to experience the...
ENTERTAINMENT

