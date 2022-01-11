Free Advanced Modern Dance Class Intro Session (ages 12-18)

Maria Geyman and Evan Seftel first met nearly a decade ago after she moved from the east coast to Portland, Oregon, for graduate school. She was living in a “chaotic yet charming” communal house that Evan had previously inhabited. “We had big family dinners every Sunday with our friends and spent a lot of time together,” Maria remembers. But Evan was working with touring bands at the time, and he soon had to leave Portland; Maria eventually relocated to New York. In the fall of 2020, they reconnected and started dating again. Evan, who now works in hotel management, was based in Wyoming, while Maria is a naturopathic doctor who runs her tea company, Masha Tea, out of Brooklyn. The potential cross-country problem settled itself quickly. “I spent the winter in Wyoming, then we moved back to New York together,” Maria says. Then she found out she was pregnant. “We had been discussing our future marriage when we found out we were having a baby, so Maria picked out a ring and that was that,” Evan remembers. (Maria knew immediately who to turn to for her engagement ring: “The day after we decided to get married, we texted Alice Waese and asked if she would make the engagement ring. We went to her studio that week!”)

