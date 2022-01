Ben Simmons’ trade saga with the Philadelphian 76ers continues, and if recent rumors are to be believed, his agent Rich Paul remains firm in wanting him out of Philly. Paul recently met with Sixers president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand to discuss the future of Simmons with the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Klutch Sports boss highlighted Ben’s mental health issues as the reason for his inability to return to play with the franchise.

