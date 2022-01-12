ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea says Kim Jong-un oversaw third hypersonic missile test

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea says it has conducted another hypersonic missile test, under the watch of its leader Kim Jong-un. State media said the missile fired on Tuesday had successfully made a turn before hitting its target in the sea some 1,000km (621 miles) away. It marks North Korea's third reported...

www.bbc.com

TheDailyBeast

Gymnast Who Vaulted Fence to Flee North Korea Has Defected Back, Reports Say

In 2020, an unidentified North Korean man’s daring escape effort made headlines when he apparently used his experience as a gymnast to scale the 10-foot fortified fence at the border and defect to the South. Now, according to reports from South Korea, the same man has returned to the North. There were reports over the weekend that a man was seen crossing the militarized border from South Korea into North Korea in what, at first, appeared to be a vanishingly rare defection to the North. But Seoul’s defense ministry said Monday that the man was actually North Korean, and the Yonhap news agency reported that it was the same gymnast who made an athletic escape in 2020. “The authorities in charge are examining relevant details,” South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
ASIA
hngn.com

North Koreans Banned From Laughing, Drinking Alcohol, Engaging in Leisurely Activities for 11 Days To Commemorate Kim Jong-il’s Death Anniversary

North Korea recently announced an extended mourning period to commemorate Kim Jong-un's father's 10th death anniversary, Kim Jong-il. According to reports, North Koreans have been mourning the death of the former leader for ten days throughout the first nine years since his passing. But this year, the country decided to add another day because it is Jong-il's 10th death anniversary.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
hngn.com

F-22 Raptors Could Be Eliminated By Chinese Hypersonic Infrared Missile Capable of Destroying the Stealth Fighter in Seconds

F-22 Raptors are considered to be the best plane, but its days are numbered as a new hypersonic infrared missile will keep it at bay. Stealth is good, but as long as it gets close to its target but it's become moot with a projectile that could kill it in seconds after launch. It forms another layer of the missile shield that the PLA is developing and proving a hard nut to crack even in theory.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Ballistic Missile#Kcna
Daily Mail

'Keep your subs away from our communication cables': New head of the armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warns Russia that severing crucial lines will be seen as act of war as tensions continue to rise

Any attempt by Russia to sever crucial communication cables will be seen as an act of war, the head of the armed forces has said. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, 56, warned there had been a serious rise in submarine and underwater activity in recent years. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss...
MILITARY
The Independent

Defence chief: Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said Russia destroying underwater cables could “potentially” be considered an act of war.Sir Tony – who is also the former head of the Navy – also told The Times in his first interview since becoming  head of the armed forces that Russian underwater activity threatens “the world’s real information system”.“There’s been a phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity over the last 20 years,” Sir Tony said.Russia has grown the capability to put at threat those undersea cables and potentially exploit those undersea cablesAdmiral Sir Tony RadakinHe said that meant Russia was able to...
MILITARY
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
The Independent

Iran displays missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers

Iran displayed three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran on Friday as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers flounder.The missiles — known as Dezful, Qiam and Zolfaghar — have official ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and are already-known models, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.Diplomats from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working with Tehran to revive the accord, which had sought to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting of economic sanctions.American diplomats are...
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Who Escaped From North Korea Went Back Because He Didn’t Adapt to the South

A South Korean soldier stands guard at the Southern Limit Line overlooking the frozen Han River, which flows from North Korea to South KoreaWired. Since 1953 when the Korean war had came to an end, 33,800 North Koreans have crossed the border to resettle in the South and escape the communist dictatorship. However, during so many years, only 30 other defectors managed to safely cross the border back, but it is believed that they have been incarcerated for leaving North Korea in the first place. On the 31st of December 2021, a North Korean defector returned to his country of origin after spending a couple of months in South Korea.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY

