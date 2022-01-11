MLB, Players Union to Finally Meet With Typical Spring Training Start 5 Weeks Away
The meeting ends a 42-day break in negotiations that started when management implemented a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since...www.newsweek.com
The meeting ends a 42-day break in negotiations that started when management implemented a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0