ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB, Players Union to Finally Meet With Typical Spring Training Start 5 Weeks Away

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The meeting ends a 42-day break in negotiations that started when management implemented a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Arkansas baseball player, Rays bullpen catcher, dies 'unexpectedly' at 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28, the team announced. The Rays drafted Ramirez in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he spent 3 seasons in the Minor League System before being released. The Rays invited Ramirez to join the team’s staff in 2019. He’s been the bullpen catcher for the last 3 seasons.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Empire Sports Media

Yankees announce plans for top prospect Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees need a shortstop. They have admitted it themselves, and they don’t want to go back to putting Gleyber Torres there. Whether it is a star-level player like Carlos Correa or Trevor Story, or a one-year stopgap like Andrelton Simmons, the Bombers will add a shortstop no matter what.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Marcell Ozuna continues to rake in the Dominican Winter League

When the lockout ends, perhaps Marcell Ozuna finds a new home. I’m not sure how the Braves view him following his domestic violence incident from last May, but for now, he’s a Brave and is eligible to play on Opening Day in 2022. That will ruffle the feathers of many in the fan base, but it could be beneficial to the team on the field because, based on his performance in the Dominican Winter League, Ozuna hasn’t missed a beat since his suspension.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: 2009 World Series champion announces his retirement

Those who followed the 2000s New York Yankees heavily have some fond memories of a homegrown outfielder that looked like a solid contributor, at the very least a solid reserve: Melky Cabrera. On Friday, MLB insider Hector Gomez announced that Cabrera is retiring from baseball at 37, after playing for...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Nba#Spring Training#Players Union#Major League Baseball#The Associated Press#The National League
sportstalkatl.com

Royals sign former Braves closer to a minor-league deal

Earlier today, the Royals added Arodys Vizcaino to their organization by inking him to a minor-league deal. Vizcaino last pitched in the majors for the Braves in 2019 but was shutdown after just four appearances with an arm injury. Before that, though, he was an ultra-reliable closer for Atlanta. In five total seasons with the Braves, he posted a 2.77 ERA.
MLB
gaslampball.com

Former MLB executive says Manny Machado deal was a “straight overpay”

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson told me this week on the Talking Friars podcast that the San Diego Padres giving Manny Machado a ten-year, $300 million contract was a “straight overpay”. Samson also said that Machado came to San Diego only because of the money and that...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Son of Dodgers fan favorite Juan Uribe looks just like his dad at short

Is it just us, or are Dodgers fans of a certain age starting to feel extremely old?. “Cody Bellinger’s already approaching free agency” old. “Jimmy Rollins is on the Hall of Fame ballot” old. “Chase Utley looked 50 years old when he was an active player on our roster, and that was four years ago” old.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Alex Wood Had Mixed Emotions Receiving His World Series Ring in Giants Gear

The beginning of the 2021 season saw the Dodgers receive that elusive championship ring that they have been chasing since 1988. Seeing all of the players who returned get their individual rings during a beautiful ceremony was amazing. However, for certain players who moved on to new chapters in their respective careers, they had to wait to lay their eyes on it. For guys like Joc Pederson, Enrique Hernandez, Alex Wood, and more, they would have to wait their turn.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Red Sox pitcher and lose 2021 ‘Next Man Up’

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times on the Yankees‘ minor-league transaction wire on Thursday evening. But hey — mid-lockout, this is literally the only place to live if you love news. We won’t argue. New York’s most impactful move on Thursday...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Jon Lester Thankful To Red Sox Fans And Organization, Excited To Introduce Boston To His Kids

BOSTON (CBS) — In a lot of ways, Jon Lester grew up during his time in the Boston Red Sox organization. He was drafted in 2002 when he was 18 years old, working his way up through the minors to make his MLB debut in 2006, establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter for a championship team, and departing as a 30-year-old two-time World Series champion.
MLB
WNTZ

LSU Grad living ‘American dream’ with MiLB manager role

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can’t help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
730K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy