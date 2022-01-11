How white balance works for great color photography

When 2021 first dawned, an online photography community I’m a part of, Offbeat Photography, gave us a theme: The year of personal growth. We were tasked with setting a specific goal and working on that goal throughout the year. I knew it was time to set a goal that I’d long been putting off: Get more familiar with off-camera flash and incorporate it into my outdoor photography. My long-standing, irrational fear of OCF had held me back for too long. Being a sport and landscape photographer, I wasn’t really interested in shooting portraits or weddings. But I wanted to add this skill to my photographic toolbox simply in the pursuit of being a better photographer.
Comments / 0