FINAL CORSI NUMBERS (www.collegehockeynews.com) -Once again, the new top line (Beniers/Brisson/Johnson) was buzzing and creating. For the first period+ Penn State could not hang with them at all. As the game continued on, that line got a bit fancy at times. It’s probably something that you just deal with because when it works…look out. However, it can be frustrating to watch at times. Oskar Autio did enough to keep the same close enough to give Penn State a chance in the third.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO