Are you an astronomer or an astronaut?

By Julie Powell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a holiday Netflix movie binge, I was watching “Jurassic Park” (1, 2 and 3). Please don’t judge! I was struck by a line Dr. Grant said to one of the kids in the movie: “I have a theory that there are two kinds of boys. There are those that want...

techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Can you spot Mount Everest? NASA astronaut shares stunning image of the massive mountain range while orbiting 250 miles above the surface aboard the ISS

Mount Everest stands 29,032 feet high, making it nearly impossible to miss on Earth - but the massive mountain is hard spot 250 miles above the surface. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei snapped a stunning image of Mount Everest while aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that was soaring some 250 miles above Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Cool space photo shows rare sight of ISS orbiting Earth at night

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human engineering and ingenuity, as well as scientific achievement and international cooperation. The facility has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades and was recently cleared to continue operating until at least 2030. Besides functioning as a space-based laboratory, the...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find supermoon outside of our solar system

Scientists think they have seen evidence of a huge moon orbiting a planet beyond our solar system.Despite spotting more than 10,000 exoplanets, or worlds beyond our solar system, no conclusive proof of a moon around any of those planets have ever been found. In the new study, researchers believe they have found a candidate for such a discovery.If it is confirmed, the newly discovered supermoon, which orbits around a Jupiter-sized planet, would be the first ever “exomoon” ever to be found. But it might not be confirmed for some time.Indeed, the new discovery is the second possible exomoon to be...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
ASTRONOMY
WTAJ

Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists […]
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Astronomers discover a strange galaxy without dark matter

Three years ago, Filippo Fraternali and his colleagues spotted a half dozen mysteriously diffuse galaxies, which looked like sprawling cities of stars and gas. But unlike almost every other galaxy ever seen—including our own Milky Way—they didn’t seem to be enshrouded in huge masses of dark matter, which would normally hold those stellar metropolises together with their gravity. The scientists picked one to zoom in on, a modest-sized galaxy about 250,000 light-years away, and they pointed the 27 radio telescope antennas of the Very Large Array in New Mexico at it.
ASTRONOMY
KTLA

No evidence of ancient Martian life on meteorite found in Antarctica decades ago, scientists say

A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped […]
ASTRONOMY
Guitar Player

If You Strum a Ukulele In Space, Does It Make a Sound? Find Out In This Incredible Interview With Astronaut Chris Sembroski

If you strum a ukulele in space, does it make a sound? In Chris Sembroski’s case, it certainly makes a difference. The Air Force veteran won the Generosity seat on the first-ever all civilian crew for SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission. With a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the U.S. Space Camp counselor and Lockheed Martin data engineer was entered in the contest that ultimately punched his ticket beyond the stratosphere.
MUSIC
Phramalive.com

Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

(Reuters) – The next “giant leap” for humans may be a trip to Mars, but having enough oxygen-carrying red blood cells for the journey might present a challenge, new research suggests. Even space tourists lining up for short trips might have to stay home if they are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Lunar Views and Beyond – Incredible Image Captured by Astronaut

Astronauts traveling within Earth’s largest artificial satellite can capture unique shots of the planet’s only natural satellite. Astronauts traveling within Earth’s largest artificial satellite—the International Space Station (ISS) —can capture unique shots of Earth’s only natural satellite—the Moon. This photo shows a crescent Moon hovering above an orbital sunset as the ISS passed over the Pacific Ocean east of New Zealand. This view offers a symbolic end to the year 2021 and a look toward NASA’s next goal for human-crewed exploration.
ASTRONOMY
uiowa.edu

Astronomers identify potential clue to reinonization of universe

About 400,000 years after the universe was created began a period called “The Epoch of Reionization.”. During this time, the once hotter universe began to cool and matter clumped together, forming the first stars and galaxies. As these stars and galaxies emerged, their energy heated the surrounding environment, reionizing some of the remaining hydrogen in the universe.
ASTRONOMY
click orlando

Here are the top 5 events for backyard astronomers in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – 2022 does not look to disappoint skywatchers in Central Florida, weather permitting that is! There are always noteworthy things to look up for on any given night, but these are the top events worth marking in your calendar as we venture through the new year. A...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers find mysterious dusty object orbiting a star

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, TESS, was launched in 2018 with the goal of discovering small planets around the sun's nearest neighbor stars. TESS has so far discovered 172 confirmed exoplanets and compiled a list of 4703 candidate exoplanets. Its sensitive camera takes images that span a huge field of view, more than twice the area of the constellation of Orion, and TESS has also assembled a TESS Input Catalog (TIC) with over 1 billion objects. Follow-up studies of TIC objects have found they result from stellar pulsations, shocks from supernovae, disintegrating planets, gravitational self-lensed binary stars, eclipsing triple star systems, disk occultations, and more.
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

Astronomers Report a Monstrous Eruption from a Supermagnetic Star

A dense, magnetic star violently erupted and spat out as much energy as a billion suns — and it happened in a fraction of a second, scientists recently reported. This type of star, known as a magnetar, is a neutron star with an exceptionally strong magnetic field, and magnetars often flare spectacularly and without warning. But even though magnetars can be thousands of times brighter than our sun, their eruptions are so brief and unpredictable that they're challenging for astrophysicists to find and study.
ASTRONOMY

