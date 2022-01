Op-Ed When the Biden administration announced a $1 billion plan to help out farmers struggling to put food – specifically meat – on Americans' tables, it was met with praise by the farming community, but the question is, why not invest in the future of plant-based protein instead? The bailout is intended to be a lifeline for small farmers who have seen disruptions in the workforce due to COVID-19, causing hardship to their farms, as well as inflationary prices at the market, and growing meat and poultry shortages across the country.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO