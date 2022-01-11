ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

By Grant Gordon
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed Judge's dismissal and announced it would first hire a general manager, who would subsequently lead the search for the next head coach. Previous...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

NFL

