Patriots place Jalen Mills on reserve/COVID-19 list, status for Saturday vs. Bills unknown

The Patriots have removed one cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but added another.

According to multiple reports, Jalen Mills has been placed on the list, while Myles Bryant has been removed.

Bryant missed Sunday's season finale against the Dolphins, but now the big question is whether or not Mills will be able to return Saturday night for the Wild Card game against the Bills.

With the new return to play protocols, it's possible for him to play, but it's worth noting Bryant was placed on the list last Monday and did not get cleared for Sunday's game. Other players placed on the list early in the week have been cleared to play in games on Sunday.

This news comes following cornerback Shaun Wade landing on the list Monday.

Mills has been the Patriots' No. 2 cornerback behind J.C. Jackson all year long. If Mills cannot go, the Patriots would have a major issue at cornerback. Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross would be forced into bigger roles. And it's worth pointing out in the last meeting between the two teams Buffalo had a lot of success picking on Bryant.

New England also signed cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad.

