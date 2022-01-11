ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

CMS Says It Will Limit Biogen’s AD Drug for Patients in Clinical Trials

By Allison Inserro
ajmc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a National Coverage Determination decision memo released Tuesday, CMS said it will gather public comment for 30 days about its plan to limit coverage for Alzheimer disease (AD) biologics that target plaque buildup in the brain to patients enrolled in certain clinical trials. CMS Tuesday announced it would...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Medicare Proposes to Cover Controversial Alzheimer's Drug in Clinical Trials

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have announced a proposal for Medicare to cover a controversial Alzheimer's disease drug from Biogen. The drug, called Aduhelm, would be made available in clinical trials for patients who have early-stage symptoms of the disease. Key Takeaways. Medicare officials have announced a...
HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves drugs from AbbVie, Pfizer to treat eczema

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs from AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for treating eczema, a skin disease, the companies said on Friday. AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Cibinqo have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in patients who do...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Globe

Biogen prepares to fight Medicare over Alzheimer’s drug limits

Biogen executives vowed to fight hard to reverse Medicare’s preliminary decision that would sharply limit coverage of the company’s Alzheimer’s drug, while saying more cost cuts and strategic measures are possible if the decision stands. The drug maker is urging patients and physicians to show their disapproval...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Drugs#Medicare Premiums#Ncd#American
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Coverage Threatens Minorities’ Access

CMS coverage decision allows for more safety, efficacy research. Minority groups may have less access to Alzheimer’s drug trials. Minority groups could have a harder time accessing. Biogen Inc. ’s Alzheimer’s drug under Medicare’s preliminary decision to limit coverage to patients enrolled in clinical trials, policy analysts say....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
wtvbam.com

Biogen slumps after Medicare’s restrictive decision on Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Shares of Biogen Inc fell nearly 10% on Wednesday after the U.S. government announced limited coverage of Alzheimer’s treatments including the drugmaker’s Aduhelm, dealing a blow to the controversial treatment that was approved last year. Biogen had been banking on the government’s coverage decision to...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Medicare to Limit Coverage of Biogen’s Aduhelm and Similar Drugs

Only a day after Biogen executives defended their controversial drug for Alzheimer’s, Aduhelm, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued their draft national coverage decision for the drug. And it’s not good news for the company, which was reflected by company shares taking an 8.1% dive shortly after the announcement.
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Stakeholders have mixed reaction to CMS proposal to limit use of Alzheimer drug Aduhelm

Reaction is mixed to the proposal by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to limit Medicare beneficiaries' access to monoclonal antibody treatments that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's to those enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. CMS released the proposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum and 30-day comment...
INDUSTRY
healthleadersmedia.com

CMS Proposal Limits Access to Alzheimer Drug

The Alzheimer's Association called the CMS draft "a shocking discrimination against everyone with Alzheimer’s disease." — Medicare would pay for a limited class of pricey and controversial anti-amyloid drugs used to treat Alzheimer's disease, but only for seniors already enrolled in qualified clinical trials, under aproposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum issued Tuesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
MARKETS
arcamax.com

Biogen stung as US limits coverage of Alzheimer's therapy

The U.S. government limited Medicare coverage of Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment and similar drugs to patients enrolled in clinical trials, a highly unusual move that will curb access to the controversial treatment approved last year. Coverage of Biogen’s therapy, sold under the brand name Aduhelm, and other...
HEALTH
CharlotteObserver.com

Medicare Will Only Cover Pricey New Alzheimer’s Drug For Trial Patients

A controversial new drug used to treat Alzheimer's will only be covered by Medicare if patients are in clinical trials. On Tuesday, the federal health insurer announced that only that population will be approved to receive Biogen's (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report Aduhelm cost-free. But with the price of...
HEALTH
McKnight's

CMS will reveal intent to cover Alzheimer’s drug — or not — tomorrow

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Monday ordered Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of seniors this year, after an expensive new Alzheimer’s drug with questionable benefits fell in price. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is due to deliver its...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy