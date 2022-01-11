ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Monday Appears to Be the Make-Up Day for C-USA Hoops

By Steve Kaplowitz
 4 days ago
Something interesting happened today, that might go under the radar for most UTEP fans. Conference USA announced that the UTEP/Southern Miss women's basketball game that had been scheduled to play last Saturday in Hattiesburg would be made up next Monday morning at 11 a.m. The...

Super Wildcard Weekend is a Great Slate of Games to Start NFL Playoffs

The 2021 - 2022 NFL regular season is done and the road to Super Bowl LVI begins this weekend. For Dallas Cowboys fans, the hopes are high to get back to their first Super Bowl since 1996. Chiefs fans in East Texas are rooting for Patrick Mahomes to lead his Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl. The cheering starts with big games for both on Sunday.
NFL
