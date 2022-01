An RAF pilot is set to launch a rocket into space from over the Pacific Ocean.Flight Lieutenant Mathew “Stanny” Stannard is seconded to Virgin Orbit’s space programme and will man the controls of the rocket under the company’s LauncherOne system on Thursday evening.Live updates of the flight will be broadcast on social media and a public livestream.Flt Lt Stannard, a Typhoon pilot with one of the RAF’s test and evaluation squadrons, said at the time of his secondment in 2019 that “being involved in Virgin Orbit’s space programme is a truly unique opportunity”.He added: “This programme is pushing the boundaries...

