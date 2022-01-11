STREET CLOSED: N Jordan St Closed Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the freezing temperatures in Chicago lately, a water main break is the last thing anyone wants to hear about. But one happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, and it has left a watery mess that has caused frustration and backup. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the intersection of 83rd Street and Ingleside Avenue was left flooded Tuesday after days of below-freezing temperatures that are known to pose risks to water mains. Late Wednesday, residents on the block were without running water. City crews were on scene trying to fix the problem, and by 10 p.m., the floodwaters had...

