STREET CLOSED: N Jordan St Closed Thursday

By Ashlee Davis
 4 days ago

Mayor Mary Ann Vivians announced today that North Jordan Street...

iheart.com

Columbia Gas to Close Parts of High Street in Chillicothe

Columbia Gas kicked off a project this week to make improvements to its gas mainline along High Street in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Engineer David Fishel says the project limits are between the intersection of Mill Street to the south, and the intersection of Orange Street to the north, and along Caroline Drive.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WCIA

Downtown street to close after water leak

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of East Water Street in downtown Urbana will close for a day-and-a-half so crews can do repairs related to a water main leak. The closure is from North Broadway Avenue to North Vine Street. That’s immediately north of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The closure starts at 7 […]
URBANA, IL
Midland Daily News

Maple Street Bridge to close to traffic until May

MANISTEE — The Maple Street bridge will close to traffic until May, according to an Instagram post by the City of Manistee. The bridge will be closed to all traffic starting Jan. 10 to allow for rehabilitation work. "The scope of work includes repainting of structural steel which requires...
MANISTEE, MI
Sedalia Democrat

New sewer main extension to close streets on Monday

A new sewer main extension will require East 16th Street at its intersection with South Monroe Avenue east to South Marshall Avenue to be closed to all traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10. Travelers are encouraged to find an alternate route during this period to avoid delays in their travel plans.
TRAFFIC
greensboro101.com

News Release: Cypress Street Closed January 13

GREENSBORO, NC (January 12, 2022) – Cypress Street, from Wendover Avenue to Bessemer Avenue, will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm, Thursday, January 13, for fence removal and repair. Drivers should avoid the area. # # #. Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers) Communications and Marketing. City...
GREENSBORO, NC
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Schools Closed Thursday

With the potential severe winter weather for our area Thursday, January 6, 2022, and in consultation with EMA and local weather officials, Lawrence County TN School System will be closed Thursday, January 6, 2022. Reason: It is possible the fast-moving fronts may overlap creating 1-2 inches of snow and icy...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
cleveland19.com

Center Street Bridge in the Flats closing for 10 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Center Street Bridge in the Flats is closing for 10 months starting Monday. Construction crews will work on preserving the bridge by restoring the driving surface of the bridge and the sidewalks. New lighting will also be added. Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Star News Group

Schools closed, streets plowed after recent snowfall

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Three to seven inches of snow fell in Point Pleasant Beach during the early morning hours of Jan. 7, prompting Schools Superintendent William Smith to close the borough’s two public schools due to inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions.  Mayor Paul Kanitra reported that the borough Department of Public Works responded to the snowfall, but due to multiple employees having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19, trash pickup, which also fell on Friday, was postponed to the next routine pick up date, residents were notified of this change by an alert system call and an update was posted on the borough’s social media accounts.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Fox17

Crash closes part of Main Street in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Part of a Kalamazoo road has been closed as a result of a crash. The Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority says the closure affects the eastbound lane on West Main Street at Douglas Avenue. Dispatchers say Main Street at Catherine Street has partly reopened, adding one lane...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Chicago

Water Main Break Leaves Streets Flooded And People Trapped At Home In Grand Crossing, And Neighbors Say City Crews Didn’t Take Action For Hours

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the freezing temperatures in Chicago lately, a water main break is the last thing anyone wants to hear about. But one happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, and it has left a watery mess that has caused frustration and backup. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the intersection of 83rd Street and Ingleside Avenue was left flooded Tuesday after days of below-freezing temperatures that are known to pose risks to water mains. Late Wednesday, residents on the block were without running water. City crews were on scene trying to fix the problem, and by 10 p.m., the floodwaters had...
CHICAGO, IL
Hays Post

Roosevelt Elementary closed Thursday

Roosevelt Elementary will be closed Thursday, according to an announcement sent out Wednesday evening. "Due to a mechanical issue that will require maintenance, Roosevelt Elementary will be CANCELED Thursday, January 13," the announcement said. No other school in the district will be affected and will be in session as planned.
EDUCATION
Bristol Press

Crash closes Middle Street in Bristol

BRISTOL – A serious car crash has closed down Middle Street. Police early Friday morning said Middle has been closed from Lake Avenue to Battisto Road after a car accident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Police have encouraged motorists to avoid the area as they investigate.. Police said no...
BRISTOL, CT
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County Fairground to remain closed until Thursday

GRAVES COUNTY, KY – According to the KYTC, the Point of Distribution (POD) Center at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairground will remain closed until Thursday. The fairground was closed Wednesday morning due to an active police investigation, the Graves County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The POD Center...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

