STREET CLOSED: N Jordan St Closed Thursday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Three to seven inches of snow fell in Point Pleasant Beach during the early morning hours of Jan. 7, prompting Schools Superintendent William Smith to close the borough’s two public schools due to inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions.
Mayor Paul Kanitra reported that the borough Department of Public Works responded to the snowfall, but due to multiple employees having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19, trash pickup, which also fell on Friday, was postponed to the next routine pick up date, residents were notified of this change by an alert system call and an update was posted on the borough’s social media accounts.
