Giants fire head coach, former Patriots assistant Joe Judge

For the first time since the 1963 AFL Eastern Division playoff game, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will meet in the postseason. A pair of hard-fought matchups in the regular season just wasn't enough to separate these two teams as the three seed Bills find themselves playing host to the six seed Patriots yet again. The first matchup in Buffalo was a rather windy affair, as wind gusts of up to 35mph whipped around the stadium throughout the night. New England deployed an old school game plan and slashed the Bills on the ground on their way to a 14-10 victory. Three weeks later the Bills traveled up to a comparatively balmy Gillette Stadium and got their revenge, out-dueling New England by way of a 33-21 final score.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO