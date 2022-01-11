ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants fire head coach, former Patriots assistant Joe Judge

By Bernd Buchmasser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with the so-called Black Monday in the books, the NFL’s head coaching firings did not stop. The latest to be let go is the New York Giants’ Joe Judge: as was confirmed by the team, Judge will not return for a third season leading the team....

