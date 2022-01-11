ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arches National Park Adopts Timed Ticketing: Rules & Loopholes

By Jason Cochran
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the many changes the pandemic brought to society was the widespread introduction of reservations for admission at nearly every kind of tourism spot, from museums to national parks. The practice reached its peak in 2020, when facilities needed to thin out the number of people onsite at...

