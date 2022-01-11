Man wanted for questioning in North Claiborne homicide investigation

5:22 P.M. UPDATE: The NOPD has reported that the subject pictured below has been identified.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue on Nov. 19.

The male subject is not currently facing criminal charges. However, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives feel he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to question him.

Person of Interest wanted for questioning in North Claiborne Avenue homicide investigation (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

