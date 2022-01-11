Woman wanted in Titus County for questioning in ‘numerous felony offenses’

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is seeking information on the location of a 36-year-old woman that they say is wanted for questioning in several felony offenses.

Traci Marie Hooper, 36, has felony warrants for her arrest according to TCSO. Officials said that Hooper has evaded arrest for several weeks and they suspect that various people are helping Hooper evade arrest. TCSO warns that anyone “harboring a fugitive or providing other assistance in Texas, could result in criminal charges being brought against those who help prevent a fugitive from being captured.”

Hooper is known to drive a 2004 silver Toyota Corolla but is frequently known to drive a white SUV.

“We ask that anyone with current information regarding the whereabouts of Traci Hooper to contact either the Titus County Sheriff’s Office (903) 572-6641 or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 645-2232 with a location and any potential vehicle she is observed traveling in,” said TCSO in a Facebook post .

