ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titus County, TX

Woman wanted in Titus County for questioning in ‘numerous felony offenses’

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5DO7_0dj1MQ6T00

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is seeking information on the location of a 36-year-old woman that they say is wanted for questioning in several felony offenses.

DPS: East Texas woman dead after getting hit while stopped for school bus to offload children

Traci Marie Hooper, 36, has felony warrants for her arrest according to TCSO. Officials said that Hooper has evaded arrest for several weeks and they suspect that various people are helping Hooper evade arrest. TCSO warns that anyone “harboring a fugitive or providing other assistance in Texas, could result in criminal charges being brought against those who help prevent a fugitive from being captured.”

Hooper is known to drive a 2004 silver Toyota Corolla but is frequently known to drive a white SUV.

“We ask that anyone with current information regarding the whereabouts of Traci Hooper to contact either the Titus County Sheriff’s Office (903) 572-6641 or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 645-2232 with a location and any potential vehicle she is observed traveling in,” said TCSO in a Facebook post .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Female inmate at Harrison County Jail dies

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a female inmate died Thursday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, HCSO jail staff saw a female inmate, who was in isolation on 15-minute welfare checks, was “suffering labored breathing” around 8:40 p.m. “HCSO Jail staff provided medical assistance and contacted Marshall Fire Department […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Angelina County Jail suspends visitation due to COVID-19 spike, 5th East Texas county to do so

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that jail visitation will be suspended until further notice. The suspension is due to the massive spikes in COVID-19 cases across the region. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said they “are working to ensure the safety of inmates and officers.” The suspension […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cracker Barrel manager killed while blocking armed robber from entering restaurant in Houston

HOUSTON (KETK) – A manager at a Cracker Barrel was killed after officials said she tried to block a person from entering the restaurant during an attempted robbery in north Harris County, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constable responded to the shooting […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Titus County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Titus County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shelby County Jail inmate visitation suspended due to COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is suspending all inmate visitation until further notice due to the increasing spread of COVID-19. The sheriff’s office announced the closure on their website and through Facebook on Thursday, following a pattern that several other East Texas jails have started. The jails for Smith, Polk […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches receives 500 firearm locks to promote gun safety

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Project ChildSafe, a nonprofit that focuses on firearm safety, gave the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office 500 firearm locks for free so they can be handed out to the community. Authorities shared the information on social media on Thursday. Residents can now pickup the cable-style locks at the sheriff’s office lobby which […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: East Texas man charged with assault after hitting victim with gun

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – A Garrison man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone with a gun Thursday afternoon, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. 33-year-old David Lawerence is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called out to […]
GARRISON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
KETK / FOX51 News

3 Louisiana men sentenced in 2017 East Texas double murder

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Three Louisiana men received their sentences Thursday morning for their roles in a 2017 shooting that killed two East Texans. 26-year-old Cartrell Williamson, 22-year-old Cordarius Thompson and Mose Smith all learned their fates after striking plea deals with Panola County prosecutors. No age was listed in judicial records for Smith. Williamson […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas sheriff under investigation for routinely seizing cash from undocumented immigrants

(THE TEXAS TRIBUNE) – A rural sheriff near the Texas border is under criminal investigation for allegedly having his deputies illegally seize money and a truck from undocumented immigrants during traffic stops. Search warrants show that Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson is under scrutiny by state investigators, accused of illegally confiscating cash and a pickup […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#East Texas#Texans#Woman Wanted#Toyota
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Person of interest cleared in hit-and-run investigation, DPS pursuing other leads

UPDATE (9:55 A.M.) – DPS released an update Wednesday morning that the person of interest that was described in their initial release of a Smith County hit-and-run case has been “identified and cleared in this investigation.” The agency said that “another lead has been generated” from information through media outlets. More information will be released […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lindale man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man was sentenced to life in prison after he shot a woman. 35-year-old Samuel Salas was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a woman on March 12, 2021, and Smith County officials said he attempted to break into […]
LINDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk Police Department

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Rusk Police Department for their continued bravery in keeping their Cherokee County community safe. Chief Jeremy Black said his department “surround themselves with the word ‘help.'” He says that when they hire a recruit, they are looking for an officer or staff member that is […]
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

3K+
Followers
843
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy