MoneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash/Creative Commons) So here we are in 2022. What can you expect in terms of stimulus money or tax credits from the government? During the 2021 tax year, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but it's poised to expire this year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old. A payment of $250 each month was made for those families with ages between 6 to 17. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring.

3 HOURS AGO