Constellation Plant in Mexico May Spur $2.6 Billion in Investment, Official Says

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A new Constellation Brands brewery to be built in the Mexican state of Veracruz, announced after a dispute over water stymied plans for a plant on the northern border, could spark $2.6 billion in investment, a government official said. The plant in the Gulf coast...

Reuters

Mexico says panel should rule on auto dispute with U.S. by Q3

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An arbitration panel looking at a Mexican complaint regarding U.S. interpretation of how free trade rules apply to the continental automotive industry should make a ruling by the third quarter of this year, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Friday. Canada on Thursday indicated that it...
CARS
The Independent

Mexico's president wants Mexicans to buy Citigroup unit

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he hopes Mexican investors buy the local subsidiary of Citigroup In a post on social media, the president said that “we would like this bank to be Mexicanized,” contending that foreign bankers often take profits abroad rather than re-invest them in Mexico The U.S. banking giant Citigroup announced Tuesday it would sell its Citibanamex retail banking operations in Mexico as part of a worldwide strategy to focus on the corporate market. López Obrador’s comment is likely to draw scrutiny, given his sometimes close, sometimes troubled relations with two Mexican business...
ECONOMY
AFP

Mexican president says pandemic 'on way out' despite record infections

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain. Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza. However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated." In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tarnished Gold: Illegal Amazon gold seeps into supply chains

The medals were billed as the most sustainable ever produced.To match the festive spirit of South America’s first Olympics, officials from Brazil the host country for the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, boasted that the medals hung around the necks of athletes on the winners’ podium were also a victory for the environment: The gold was produced free of mercury and the silver recycled from thrown away X-ray plates and mirrors.Five years on, the refiner that provided the gold for the medals, Marsam, is processing gold ultimately purchased by hundreds of well-known publicly traded U.S. companies —...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Mexican President Urges Investors to 'Mexicanize' Citi Asset Sale

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday urged domestic investors to snap up the consumer banking arm of Citigroup in his country after it went on sale this week. "We can turn it into something very good, if, without authoritarian measures, it's possible to Mexicanize...
ECONOMY
jwnenergy.com

Mexico cuts Pemex debt burden by $3.2 billion

Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation. The government swapped debt that was expiring soon for a new bond with a maturity of 10 years, while also refinancing some medium maturity debt that was cheap, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.
INDUSTRY
thebeet.com

Biden Pledges $1 Billion to Meat Farmers. Why Not Invest in Plant Protein?

Op-Ed When the Biden administration announced a $1 billion plan to help out farmers struggling to put food – specifically meat – on Americans' tables, it was met with praise by the farming community, but the question is, why not invest in the future of plant-based protein instead? The bailout is intended to be a lifeline for small farmers who have seen disruptions in the workforce due to COVID-19, causing hardship to their farms, as well as inflationary prices at the market, and growing meat and poultry shortages across the country.
TEXAS STATE
kfgo.com

Metinvest will invest $20-$30 billion to cut steel emissions, CEO says

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s largest steelmaker Metinvest needs to invest $20-30 billion in coming years to replace four coal-fired blast furnaces with new equipment to cut carbon emissions, its chief executive said. Privately held Metinvest BV aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030 and by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Travel + Leisure

These Mexico Destinations Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test to Enter Bars, Restaurants, and More

Several popular tourist destinations in Mexico have started requiring or recommending vaccines for indoor activities, including bars. Starting Friday, the state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, will require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs, as well as concerts and stadiums, according to the state government. The new mandate applies to people 18 and older.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take...
IMMIGRATION
iheart.com

Series of Cattle Mutilations in Argentina Spark Chupacabra Concerns

A series of mysterious cattle mutilations on a farm in Argentina have given rise to concerns that a chupacabra could be behind the unsettling slayings. According to a local media report, the curious case centers around farmer Hugo Valenzuela's property near the city of Esquina. In three separate incidents over the last two months, he has found cows that were killed in a peculiar fashion wherein their tongues, udders, and reproductive organs were removed with an eerie level of precision.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

EU blocks Korean shipbuilders’ merger

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday that the combined company would wield a dominant position that could lead to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Biden Weighing Cuts to 2022 Ethanol Blending Mandate Proposal -Sources

(Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering lowering the 2022 ethanol blending mandate below the proposed 15 billion gallons amid backlash from the oil refining lobby and unions arguing the shrinking U.S. ethanol industry can no longer support the target, according to two sources familiar with the administration’s thinking.
POTUS

