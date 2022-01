President Joe Biden half-joked that he was “insulted” when a reporter asked him about Stacey Abrams “skipping” his major voting rights speech in Atlanta. The president spoke to reporters as he departed the White House shortly before he and Vice President Kamala Harris were to speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, Georgia in support of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO