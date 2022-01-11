10 Tips to Keep Your Diet on Track

The American Psychological Association suggests that if you’re planning to make a New Year’s resolution, start small, with a goal you think you can keep. For example, if you want to eat healthier, don’t make your diet a form of punishment — just try replacing dessert with something else you enjoy. If your goal is to exercise more, schedule 3 or 4 days a week at the gym, not all 7. For those who are setting more standard resolutions, the APA recommends changing one behavior at a time — and over time — similar to how those unhealthy behaviors develop in the first place. You should also share your experiences with family, friends, or possibly even a support group to help reach goals such as quitting smoking. This makes the journey to a healthier lifestyle easier and less intimidating. Know that perfection isn’t attainable and minor missteps are normal, the APA said. Ask for support from those who care about you, or even professional help if you feel overwhelmed and unable to reach your goals on your own.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO