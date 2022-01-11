ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embiid matches Iverson, Chamberlain feat with another 30-point performance

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has put on a clinic in recent games, night in and night out.

He has scored at least 31 points in every game of the Sixers' season-high seven-game winning streak.

According to ESPN , the only other 76ers in history to score at least 30 in seven consecutive games are Hall-of-Famers Allen Iverson , who did it four times, and the late, great Wilt Chamberlain.

"Obviously those are legends," Embiid said after scoring 31 points in the Sixers 111-91 blowout of the Houston Rockets on Monday.

"Not just Philly legends, but on the whole NBA. I hold myself to that standard of trying to win and be the best or one of the best ever."

Not only that, but according to Sportsradar via NBC Sports Philadelphia , Embiid's nine consecutive road games with at least 30 points is a franchise record.

Head coach Doc Rivers thought Embiid set the tone for a Sixers team that was down several guards Monday in Houston, as well as facing a Rockets team that was inferior and maybe could have resulted in a 76ers letdown.

"You have a lot of guys out, [and] you plan for a team that's struggling right now," Rivers said.

"You can't come in here and mess around, and I thought Joel was very serious to start the game, and I thought that was big for us."

Embiid has shown a lot of leadership in recent weeks. That adds to the total package that he's displaying during this seven-game winning streak.

