If I were a betting man I'd put my entire life savings on yes. 2022 will be the year that the rest of America falls in love with Cody Johnson. It's preordained. Preordained by the decade plus of hard work he's put in, setting the table for what could certainly be greatest leap in the career for one of America's favorite Texans. Get this: in '21 Johnson increased his worldwide streams by nearly ONE BILLION. That's huge, he grew his worldwide streams from TWO BILLION to nearly THREE BILLION streams in a single year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO