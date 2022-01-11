ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Twitter roasts Joe Judge after being fired by Giants

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

The Giants won't be sticking with Joe Judge after all, as the team officially announced on Tuesday that the head coach has been fired after just two seasons with the team.

Judge's stint with New York included an altercation with his offensive line coach Marc Colombo, an 11-minute postgame rant about his vision for the franchise, a quarterback sneak on third and long from the Giants' own 4-yard line, and just 10 wins in two years.

So, Twitter took the news as another opportunity to eviscerate Judge for what was an awful two-year tenure in New York. Here are some of the reactions:

