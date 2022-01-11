ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

WATCH | Donations needed as blood supplies reach critical lows across the nation

wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoman dies following accident involving...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Red Cross Says Nation’s Blood Supply Is Dangerously Low

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the nation’s blood supply, saying it’s dangerously low. Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage. Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood
wymt.com

Donations needed as blood supplies reach critical lows across the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the pandemic continues, many hospitals and blood centers are facing significant blood shortages when the supply is needed most. Both the American Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Center say their blood supplies have been reaching critical lows, which is why it now it’s more important than ever to donate if you can.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
seehafernews.com

Blood Donations Desperately Needed During National Blood Donor Month

January has been designated as National Blood Donor Month. Seehafer News spoke with Laura McGuire, Regional Communications Manager with the Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross, and she said “We’ve been going through this pandemic and we do rely on people giving from their heart and giving blood. It’s to make sure that blood is available and on the shelves when it’s needed for emergencies, for people going through surgery and for occasional trauma as well.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

Red Cross hosting local blood drives amid critically low blood supply

MADISON, Wis. — The Red Cross and health care providers throughout the country are dealing with a historically low blood supply, potentially putting patients who need a blood transfusion at risk. On Monday, Red Cross officials said the group was facing a nationwide blood crisis, the worst blood shortage...
MADISON, WI
CBS Austin

Red Cross: Blood donations urgently needed as 1st national blood crisis declared

The American Red Cross is asking for help as the organization faces a national blood crisis and the worst blood shortage they have experienced in over a decade. According to the Red Cross, now doctors have to decide which of their patients should receive blood transfusions first and which patients can wait until more products are available for them due to the shortage. Platelet donations are also in critical need.
CHARITIES
wkyufm.org

COVID-19, winter weather leads to rise in blood donor cancellations, critically low supplies

COVID-19 and the winter weather are taking a major toll on the nation’s blood supply and that shortage is being felt close to home. Tennessee-based Blood Assurance, which supplies TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, had more than 50 blood drive cancellations last week. That resulted in more than 800 units of blood not reaching patients in hospitals.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
myfoxzone.com

Community blood drives planned to help replenish critically low supply

SAN ANGELO, Texas — January is National Blood Donor Month, dedicated to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. It's also a time where national blood supply shortages are evident. Vitalant Donor Recruitment Supervisor Linda Grace says blood shortages are most common after the holidays. “This...
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy