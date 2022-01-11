WATCH | Donations needed as blood supplies reach critical lows across the nation

January has been designated as National Blood Donor Month. Seehafer News spoke with Laura McGuire, Regional Communications Manager with the Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross, and she said “We’ve been going through this pandemic and we do rely on people giving from their heart and giving blood. It’s to make sure that blood is available and on the shelves when it’s needed for emergencies, for people going through surgery and for occasional trauma as well.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO