WATCH | Donations needed as blood supplies reach critical lows across the nation

The Community Blood Bank could use your help after the holidays as all blood types are currently at low or critically low levels. The blood bank is offering a special promo this month- all donors in January will receive a long sleeve t-shirt for National Blood Donor Month. The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach […]
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Local hospitals say they have critically low blood supply and will soon be unable to help all COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals are just days away...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the nation’s blood supply, saying it’s dangerously low. Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage. Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the pandemic continues, many hospitals and blood centers are facing significant blood shortages when the supply is needed most. Both the American Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Center say their blood supplies have been reaching critical lows, which is why it now it’s more important than ever to donate if you can.
This isn't the first time the American Red Cross has reached out to the public for donors due to low blood supplies. But this time it's on another level – the worst shortage in over a decade and one that could affect patient care.
When you're going about your day, you're probably not thinking about the available blood supply in East Texas, in fact, you probably never really think about it all. However, you should be thinking about it because it could end up saving your life or the life of one of your family members.
The American Red Cross has now declared a national blood crisis and said the nation is facing the worst shortage of blood in more than a decade. Beaumont Health and Michigan Medicine are both calling on more people to give blood. Beaumont has been forced to delay some elective surgeries.
January has been designated as National Blood Donor Month. Seehafer News spoke with Laura McGuire, Regional Communications Manager with the Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross, and she said “We’ve been going through this pandemic and we do rely on people giving from their heart and giving blood. It’s to make sure that blood is available and on the shelves when it’s needed for emergencies, for people going through surgery and for occasional trauma as well.”
A national blood and platelet shortage is impacting the nation’s healthcare system, according to Vitalant. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across the country, is urging eligible donors to consider making an appointment this January as the blood supply faces an historic, two-year low.
The Red Cross is declaring a national blood crisis for the first time because the country's blood supply is dangerously low. The pandemic has caused a decline in donor turnout, the cancellation of blood drives and staffing challenges. That's led to the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
S.C. — A call to action from the American Red Cross amid the Omicron surge. The nation’s blood supply is at a 10 year *ow, and the organization is asking for your help. “Our hospital orders continue to outpace the rate of donors that are coming in to give blood," said Mandy McWherter, regional communications director for the Red Cross of South Carolina.
Red Alert! Literally! The Red Cross is at a 10 year low for blood supplies! Officials are calling it the worst shortage in more than a decade and they say patient care is being affected. The Red Cross call to action is to make an appointment to give and make...
(CNN) — If you’ve ever considered donating blood, now is the time to take action. Blood donations are absolutely critical right now as the United States faces the worst blood shortage in over a decade, according to the American Red Cross website. Know your blood type? Type O-positive,...
MADISON, Wis. — The Red Cross and health care providers throughout the country are dealing with a historically low blood supply, potentially putting patients who need a blood transfusion at risk. On Monday, Red Cross officials said the group was facing a nationwide blood crisis, the worst blood shortage...
The American Red Cross is asking for help as the organization faces a national blood crisis and the worst blood shortage they have experienced in over a decade. According to the Red Cross, now doctors have to decide which of their patients should receive blood transfusions first and which patients can wait until more products are available for them due to the shortage. Platelet donations are also in critical need.
COVID-19 and the winter weather are taking a major toll on the nation’s blood supply and that shortage is being felt close to home. Tennessee-based Blood Assurance, which supplies TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, had more than 50 blood drive cancellations last week. That resulted in more than 800 units of blood not reaching patients in hospitals.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — January is National Blood Donor Month, dedicated to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. It's also a time where national blood supply shortages are evident. Vitalant Donor Recruitment Supervisor Linda Grace says blood shortages are most common after the holidays. “This...
