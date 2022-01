Damian Lillard has been out for almost two weeks and now the Trail Blazers will have him out even longer with the star guard now undergoing surgery. The Portland Trail Blazers haven’t had star guard Damian Lillard on the floor since Dec. 31 as he’s been nursing an abdominal injury that has plagued him a bit. The hope was that rest and some cortisone shots would allow him to return to the floor sooner rather than later.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO