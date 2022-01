The first two dozen FINRA arbitration decisions involving a UBS options overlay strategy have gone slightly against the clients seeking about $200 million in combined damages. However, at least 10 clients have received compensation after filing cases alleging that the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy, or “YES” for short, was an unsuitable recommendation, including Claimant Cheryl E. Amyx’s Dec. 28 award for $300,000 in damages, attorney fees and costs. In an illustration of the nearly even split in the decisions thus far out of an estimated 100 claims, a panel rejected a different case and approved an expungement of it just a couple of days later.

