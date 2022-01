Carhartt WIP has introduced its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, unveiling a new colour palette and construction methods as well as unexplored themes and ideas. Notable pieces from the collection — including the Double Knee Pant and Michigan Coat — have been given a pigment dye treatment, a technique that leaves the items in a washed-out, yet saturated aesthetic. Elsewhere, a selection of classic workwear silhouettes have been deconstructed, then spliced back together. As a result, fabrics such as canvas, ripstop, corduroy, and twill all appear on the same item, likewise, other silhouettes have been designed with a similar approach, such as a Michigan Coat base that features sleeves and pocket detailing taken from an Active Jacket.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO