ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

What happens when someone dies in space?

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiLXz_0dj1FMZK00
Credit: SpaceX/Unsplash.

Commercial spaceflight companies such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are now offering exclusive opportunities for celebrities and civilians to travel to space.

Traditionally, astronauts have been subject to rigorous training and medical scrutiny before going to space, and the risk of death from natural causes was considered remote.

But in this new era of space tourism, it appears medical screening may not be carried out, and only minimal pre-flight training provided.

With a wide variety of people now going to space, and the prospect in the coming years of humans establishing bases on the Moon and beyond, it raises an important question: what happens if someone dies in space?

Under international space law, individual countries are responsible for authorizing and supervising all national space activity, whether governmental or private.

In the United States, commercial tourist spaceflights require a license for launch to be issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Should someone die on a commercial tourist mission, there would need to be a determination as to the cause of death.

If the death of a spaceflight participant was due to a mechanical fault in the spacecraft, the Federal Aviation Administration would look to suspend further launches by the company pending an investigation.

If mechanical failure is discounted, there would need to be consideration of the overall duty of care to all travellers by the commercial provider and assessment made about whether it did everything possible to prevent the person’s death.

Uncomfortable but inevitable

The time spent in space on these tourist missions currently ranges from a few minutes to a few days. This means the risk of a death in space from natural causes is very low, though not impossible.

The question of what to do if someone dies in space will become significantly more pertinent – and complex – when humans embark on longer missions deeper into space, and even one day become permanently established in outer space.

Fundamentally, there will need to be some sort of investigative process put in place to establish the cause of death of humans in outer space.

There have been inquests before, such as the inquiry into the Columbia Shuttle disaster in 2003, where Nasa’s space shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it returned to Earth, killing the seven astronauts on board.

But these have been specialist investigations into high-profile accidents and concerned only US spaceflight. As opportunities for space travel expand, it’s inevitable, either through accidents, illness or age, that deaths in space or on another celestial body will occur.

A formal procedure for investigating deaths on long-duration missions and space settlements will be necessary to ensure there is clear information on who died, the causes of death, and so lessons can be learned and possible patterns detected.

Many of the procedures associated with inquests and investigations could be imported from Earth. International space law provides the default position whereby a country that has registered a spacecraft has jurisdiction over that space object and any personnel.

It’s likely that a country with such jurisdiction would be the natural authority to commence an inquest and determine the procedures to deal with a death in space.

While this is a useful starting point, an agreement tailored to the specific settlement or mission would probably be better. Planning a mission to space includes considering factors like power, food, protection against radiation and waste disposal.

Establishing processes concerning what to do if a person dies, and incorporating these processes into any plan, will make a traumatic event slightly less so.

Having an agreement in place at the outset of a mission is even more important if there are a number of countries participating.

Practical considerations

In addition to the legal dimension, missions that send humans further into the Solar System will need to consider the physical disposal of human remains. Here it’s important to take into account that different cultures treat their dead in very different ways.

On short missions, it’s likely the body would be brought back to Earth. The body would need to be preserved and stored to avoid contamination of the surviving crew.

On a round trip to Mars, which would be years in duration and may be a prospect in the coming decades, the body could possibly be frozen in the cold of space to reduce its weight and make it easier to store on its way back to Earth.

But if we start to colonise outer space, bodies may need to be disposed of rather than stored.

Although Star Trek fans may recall the way Spock’s body was jettisoned into space, this probably wouldn’t be desirable in real life.

Countries may object to having a human corpse floating in space, while the body itself may contribute to the growing issues created by space debris. The family of the deceased might want their loved one’s body returned to them.

Disposal of human remains on a colony is similarly fraught. The body of a settler buried on another planet may biologically contaminate that planet. Cremation is also likely to contaminate, and could be resource-intensive.

In time, there will undoubtedly be technical solutions to the storage and disposal of human remains in space. But the ethical issues around death in space cut across anthropological, legal and cultural boundaries.

The idea may be uncomfortable to contemplate, but it’s one of many conversations we will need to have as humans become a space-faring species.

Written by Christopher Newman, Nick Caplan, Northumbria University, Newcastle.

Source: The Conversation.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

This is the most inspirational picture of the ISS I've ever seen

I need to talk about a photo of the International Space Station. I thought I'd seen most of the images from a November fly-around by the SpaceX Crew-2 mission. But I missed one, and a tweet from Nujoud Fahoum Merancy, NASA chief of exploration mission planning, brought it to my attention this week.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Interstellar Space#Space Shuttle#Space Age#Virgin Galactic
The Independent

Successful take off for Virgin Orbit space rocket over Pacific

An RAF pilot has taken off on a flight to help launch a rocket into space from over the Pacific Ocean Flight Lieutenant Mathew “Stanny” Stannard, who is seconded to Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is part of a crew which took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the launch on Thursday evening.He is helping work the controls of the rocket under the company’s LauncherOne system which is to be released from a modified Boeing 747-400 named Cosmic Girl.Now we're soaring #AbovetheClouds !— Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022Flt Lt Stannard, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

No evidence of ancient Martian life on meteorite found in Antarctica decades ago, scientists say

A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped […]
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Launches 7 Payloads into Orbit

MOJAVE, CALIFORNIA, January 13, 2022 (Virgin Orbit PR) — Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), the responsive launch and space solutions company, confirmed it successfully deployed into orbit all 7 customer satellites onboard its LauncherOne rocket during today’s Above the Clouds mission. Virgin Orbit’s 747 carrier aircraft Cosmic Girl took...
MOJAVE, CA
WTAJ

Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists […]
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Digital Trends

Cool space photo shows rare sight of ISS orbiting Earth at night

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human engineering and ingenuity, as well as scientific achievement and international cooperation. The facility has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades and was recently cleared to continue operating until at least 2030. Besides functioning as a space-based laboratory, the...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope begins unprecedented task of aligning itself

Nasa has begun the process of focusing the James Webb Space Telescope so that it may capture images of stars and galaxies shortly after the Big Bang.The $10 billion telescope has to unfold its huge 6.5-metre, 18-segment mirror, made of gold-plated beryllium metal, over a series of months. This is a much larger light-collecting surface than that found on the 30-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, the precursor to Webb.Those segments must now be detached from fasteners that held them in place for the launch and then moved forward half an inch from their original configuration - a 10-day process - before...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers may have found second supermoon 5,500 light years away

Astronomers believe they may have found a second supermoon 5,500 light years away which is orbiting a planet the size of Jupiter Researchers spotted the giant exomoon candidate orbiting the planet Kepler 1708b, a world 5,500 light years from Earth in the direction of the Cygna and Lyra constellations.The team involved in the research is led by David Kipping and his Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University which reported the first exomoon candidate in 2017.The new exomoon is about a third smaller than the Neptune-sized moon that Mr Kipping and his colleagues previously found orbiting a similar Jupiter-sized...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Prepares Massive SLS Moon Rockets for First Crewed Artemis Missions

As teams continue to prepare NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its debut flight with the launch of Artemis I, NASA and its partners across the country have made great progress building the rocket for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission. The team is also manufacturing and testing major parts for Artemis missions III, IV and V.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy