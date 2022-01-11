ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals announce baseball ops promotions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY -- The Royals announced another wave of promotions on their baseball operations staff Tuesday, part of the reshuffling they have done since Dayton Moore became the president of baseball operations and J.J. Picollo became the general manager at the end of the 2021 season. Alec Zumwalt has...

Righty Vizcaíno signs Minors deal with KC

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals signed right-hander Arodys Vizcaíno to a Minor League contract on Thursday, giving the club another relief pitcher with big league experience ahead of the 2022 season. Vizcaíno, 31, has Major League experience across parts of seven seasons, the last coming in 2019 with the...
Royals to sign two Top 50 int’l prospects

The Royals are expected to sign a catcher that resembles a young Salvador Perez and a dynamic outfielder with a good mix of tools to start the international signing period. According to industry sources, the Royals have an agreement with catcher Juan Olmos, No. 25 on MLB.com’s Top 50 International Prospects list, for $800,000 and outfielder Henry Ramos, who ranks No. 45, for $800,000. Outfielder Erick Torres is also expected to sign for $500,000.
Salina Post

Royals' minor league coaching staffs announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced their minor league coaching staffs. Scott Thorman will be the manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers. Thorman has led three different Royals affiliates to championships in the last three minor league seasons, including a Double-A Central championship with Northwest Arkansas in 2021, a Carolina League championship with Advanced-A Wilmington in 2019 and a South Atlantic League title with Class-A Lexington in 2018. He will be joined on the bench by pitching coach Dane Johnson, who was named to the position prior to the 2020 season, and hitting coach Brian Buchanan, who is entering his 13th season with the Royals and fifth in his current role. Tommy Shields is re-joining the organization as Omaha’s bench coach, and Ryan Powers is joining Thorman’s staff as the assistant hitting coach after working as the video intern at Quad Cities in 2021. James Stone is returning for his fourth season as Omaha’s certified athletic trainer, and Yannick Plante will return for his second season as the Storm Chasers’ strength and conditioning coach. Mike Brown will serve as the coordinator of clubhouse operations for the fourth consecutive season.
Melky retires after 15 MLB seasons (report)

Melky Cabrera, an outfielder in the Majors from 2005-19, announced his retirement Friday, according to Héctor Gómez of the Dominican Republic's Z101 Digital. Cabrera, 37, was signed by the Yankees in 2001, out of the Dominican Republic, and played his first five MLB seasons for New York, including in '09, when he hit .391 with a pair of doubles in the American League Championship Series against the Angels to help the Yanks reach -- and then win -- the World Series.
Kansas City Star

Ex-Royals pitcher shows how deciphering opponent signals launched his baseball career

Right-hander Brian Bannister pitched four seasons for the Royals (2007-10), finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting his first year in Kansas City. Bannister’s career numbers with the Royals aren’t noteworthy, as he had a 35-49 record with a 5.13 ERA. But if you remember those Royals teams, he was one of the better starters on the staff.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: 2009 World Series champion announces his retirement

Those who followed the 2000s New York Yankees heavily have some fond memories of a homegrown outfielder that looked like a solid contributor, at the very least a solid reserve: Melky Cabrera. On Friday, MLB insider Hector Gomez announced that Cabrera is retiring from baseball at 37, after playing for...
Yardbarker

Mets Sign 2 Arms On Minor League Deals In Attempt To Build Pitching Depth

After their pitching staff was decimated by injuries a season ago, the Mets must build depth in this area in order to prevent this from occurring again in 2022. On Jan. 13, Baseball America reported that the Mets have signed two hurlers to minor league deals, veteran left-handed side-armer Alex Claudio and righty Stephen Nogosek.
WNTZ

LSU Grad living ‘American dream’ with MiLB manager role

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can’t help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It’s […]
NJ.com

Melky Cabrera, member of Yankees’ 2009 World Series winner, retires

Melky Cabrera, the starting center fielder for the Yankees’ 2009 World Series winning team, has retired. “I think the time has come for me to retire from MLB,” Cabrera said on social media in Spanish. Cabrera hadn’t played since 2019. Just three players from the Yankees’ last world...
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Red Sox pitcher and lose 2021 ‘Next Man Up’

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times on the Yankees‘ minor-league transaction wire on Thursday evening. But hey — mid-lockout, this is literally the only place to live if you love news. We won’t argue. New York’s most impactful move on Thursday...
