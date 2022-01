Local towns and the Summit County government are considering changes to trash and recycling services and are requesting public input to ensure that these changes work for our community. The aim of the proposed changes, known as Pay as you Throw (PAYT) and Universal Recycling Ordinances (URO), is to increase the recycling rate in Summit County by incentivizing recycling for those who have individual trash service as well as increasing access to recycling for those who have shared trash service.

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO