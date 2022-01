PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town of North Hempstead Historic Landmarks Preservation Commission meeting on†January 25th at 7:00 PM, previously noticed as in-person, will now be held virtually as a Zoom Webinar. The Commission will consider the application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for 36 Jefferson Avenue, Roslyn Heights Historic District (Section 7, Block 36, Lot 11) to maintain HVAC and related exterior features and new landscaping.††For more information on the application or the meeting, please contact†landmarks @northhempsteadny.gov.††

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO